Eschler Asset Management LLP Buys 15,400 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises approximately 1.4% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. Barclays upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ PDD opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.61. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $107.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.