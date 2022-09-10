Eschler Asset Management LLP Sells 13,287 Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Eschler Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Gold Royalty worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GROY. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,083,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 3,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,880,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,570 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 36.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,474 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 12.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GROY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Gold Royalty Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GROY stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.65.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.