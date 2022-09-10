5,065 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Purchased by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth about $3,203,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,370,000 after purchasing an additional 533,816 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 1.9 %

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM opened at $32.06 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $4.75 dividend. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 59.26%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

