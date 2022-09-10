Eschler Asset Management LLP Invests $227,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,531,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,297,000 after buying an additional 1,339,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 107,312 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 183.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 516,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.