Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases 2,109 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after acquiring an additional 490,964 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,438,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 449,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after acquiring an additional 340,868 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,175,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $81.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

