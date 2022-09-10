Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.