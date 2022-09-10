iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671,470 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 14,929,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,309 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23.

