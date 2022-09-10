Copperleaf Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 124,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $104.85 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $92.78 and a 1 year high of $138.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.47.

