iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 4.8% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

