Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC owned 1.84% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

SCHJ stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

