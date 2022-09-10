Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.7% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Booking by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,981.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,898.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,054.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

