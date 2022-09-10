Copperleaf Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.