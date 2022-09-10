Copperleaf Capital LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,945 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after buying an additional 664,239 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

