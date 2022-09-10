Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 942 Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,356.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $270,000.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $72.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.