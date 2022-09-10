Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 2.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,352,000 after acquiring an additional 108,779 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 510,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 597.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after buying an additional 750,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ENB opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

