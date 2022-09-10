Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

YUM stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.16.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

