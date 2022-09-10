Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 48,051 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after buying an additional 14,910,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after buying an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after buying an additional 6,259,544 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

