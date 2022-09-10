Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $169.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.03. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.