Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Zscaler makes up about 0.7% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $180.77.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.15.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

