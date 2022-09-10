Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for about 0.7% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after buying an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after buying an additional 89,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 21.9 %

ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $180.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

