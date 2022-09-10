Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

