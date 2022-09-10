NWK Group Inc. Invests $70,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.76 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34.
