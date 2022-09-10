Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.40

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.40 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.66), with a volume of 844208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.74).

Cenkos Securities Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.73. The company has a market capitalization of £26.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.00.

Cenkos Securities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Cenkos Securities Company Profile

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

