Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,984 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GoDaddy worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GoDaddy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,475 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,907. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

