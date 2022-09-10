Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on October 31st

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 52.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 93.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.8%.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,536 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 804.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 136,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 277,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

