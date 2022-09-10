Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Daniel W. Fleming Sells 6,175 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $79,842.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,031,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.9 %

CRDO opened at $12.64 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $135,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

