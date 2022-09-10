Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani Sells 820 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.45. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 583,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,176,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP grew its holdings in Five9 by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 565,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,514,000 after buying an additional 130,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

