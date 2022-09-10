Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $777.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $245,608.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,767 shares in the company, valued at $27,659,563.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 686,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $245,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 680,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,659,563.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock worth $736,758. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

