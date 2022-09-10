Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastern in a research report on Saturday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Eastern has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $122.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Eastern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

