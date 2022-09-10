Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $19.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.7% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,314,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $205.65 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.77 and a 200-day moving average of $199.51. The firm has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

