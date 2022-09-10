Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,380,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,981,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 39.1% of Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. owned 0.27% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,606,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,779,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,302,431 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $224,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

