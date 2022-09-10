Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s Largest Position

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 412,500 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 28.1% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

