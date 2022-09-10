Zullo Investment Group Inc. Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

