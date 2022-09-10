Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Cut by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $3,007,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $5,599,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 179,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $326,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADI opened at $154.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

