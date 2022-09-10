Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 595,548 shares of company stock worth $17,064,222. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $340.10 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.35. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

