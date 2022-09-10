PFS Investments Inc. Has $27.74 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,089 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $234,465,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $280.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

