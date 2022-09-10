Altura Achieves Market Cap of $12.90 Million (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Altura has a total market cap of $12.90 million and $698,199.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Altura has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Altura coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Altura Coin Profile

Altura (CRYPTO:ALU) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2021. Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft. The official website for Altura is www.alturanft.com.

Altura Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Altura is a smart contract platform that allows game developers to mint, distribute and transact Smart NFTs representing in-game items. Smart NFTs are NFTs with dynamic properties that can change based on certain conditions. Smart NFTs are the next step to making decentralized in-game items mainstream and offer a massive range of potential opportunities that are not possible with traditional NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Altura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Altura using one of the exchanges listed above.

