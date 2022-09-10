Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,705 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $29,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $100,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,604.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,604.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.