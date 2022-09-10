Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 81,971 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,971 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 5.44% of RumbleON worth $29,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth $7,109,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 394,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth $4,818,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RumbleON by 1,860.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RumbleON by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RumbleON

In related news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,717 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $44,848.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,229.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Trading Up 2.6 %

RMBL stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $546.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.77 million. RumbleON had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded RumbleON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on RumbleON to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Featured Articles

