Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Position Increased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Axon Enterprise worth $31,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

