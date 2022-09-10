Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $33.58 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $33,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 6.4 %
TNDM opened at $55.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
