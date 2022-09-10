Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Acquired by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Krystal Biotech worth $25,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Articles

