Hood River Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,435 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $27,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $150.71 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $79.01 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.13.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

