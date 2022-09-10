Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Community Health Systems comprises about 1.2% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 2.27% of Community Health Systems worth $36,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,327 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 334,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 310,337 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 362,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 238,674 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 220,870 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,777,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.23 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $435.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

