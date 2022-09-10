Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Position Raised by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 880,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the quarter. Calix makes up about 1.3% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Calix worth $37,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALX opened at $58.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.79. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

