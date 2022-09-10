Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Kirby comprises 1.3% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Kirby worth $40,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KEX opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.60. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

