Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Holdings Raised by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 151.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,496 shares during the quarter. Celsius makes up 2.8% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Celsius worth $85,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after purchasing an additional 173,585 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,027,181.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,940 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $105.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 271.62 and a beta of 1.91. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

