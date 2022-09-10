Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,009 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. CONMED makes up approximately 1.4% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of CONMED worth $41,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,771,000 after acquiring an additional 103,061 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CONMED by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

CONMED Stock Performance

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNMD opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.20%.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.