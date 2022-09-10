Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,501 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,998 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Perficient comprises approximately 1.7% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Perficient worth $50,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Perficient by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 159,959 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $76,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,346 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 411,038 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,042 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Perficient to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

