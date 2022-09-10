Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,077 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises about 3.3% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Chart Industries worth $97,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS opened at $200.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.26. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $214.14. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

